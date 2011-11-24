Interview: Kyuss Lives! Guitarist Bruno Fevery Talks About Touring, Gear, Filling Josh Homme's Shoes

For a guy who used to be in a Kyuss tribute band as a teenager, Bruno Fevery's move to the reincarnated version of Kyuss is something special, to say the least, and is a dream come true, by all means.

The band has been touring this year under the monicker "Kyuss Lives!," and Bruno has been doing a fantastic job filling the shoes of original guitarist Josh Homme.

The first leg of their North American tour ended at the Fox Theatre in Pomona, California, on October 8, and a few hours before the show, I had the chance to sit down with Bruno to talk about this touring run, his move to being a member of Kyuss, his take on some of the Kyuss songs, and various other topics.

The band kicked off the second leg of their North American run in San Diego on November 17, and the homecoming show on the 18th at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles was extra special; they performed a two-and-a-half hour set with special guests. Check out a review of the Los Angeles show right here.

Listen to the nine-minute conversation with Bruno below, and check out the band's official website for more info.

Audio:

Kyuss Lives!: Interview With Bruno Fevery by Metalassault on Mixcloud

