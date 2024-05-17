“I love Alter Bridge, but more Myles Kennedy’s playing, rather than Mark Tremonti. Myles goes for the gross notes, which I really like”: Meet James Frankland, the classical-loving instrumentalist fusing Rachmaninoff and Guns N’ Roses

Frankland is taking influences from all across the musical spectrum to forge a sound that is all his own. He unpacks his journey from 13-year-old rookie to debut album, Fate’s Right Hand

James Frankland has made a name for himself as an instrumental guitar player who’s able to bring intricate layers into his music, as we see on his latest release, Fate’s Right Hand. However, he didn’t find an immediate connection to music. 

“I first started playing when I was seven, but I didn’t like it for about six years,” he says. “Then when I was about 13 there were YouTube and Ultimate Guitar tabs, so I could access Joe Satriani and Guns N’ Roses lessons. It was a good time for learning.”

