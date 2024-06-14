“I don’t think you can overestimate the influence of his sound”: The unsung guitarist who transformed James Brown’s music, and laid a funky path for Nile Rodgers, John Frusciante, Cory Wong and countless others

Overshadowed by the flamboyant frontman for whom he worked, Jimmy Nolen created a singular rhythm style that can still be heard all over pop and rock radio today

James Brown performs onstage at the TAMI Show at the Santa Monica Civic Auditorium in Santa Monica, California on December 29, 1964
(Image credit: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images, Jasmine Music)

Though he was primarily a singer and entertainer onstage (one of the best in popular music history, mind), James Brown was a well-rounded musician, with a crystal-clear vision of how his endlessly energetic songs should be presented. Famously, Brown would fine his band members for – among other offenses – playing a single wrong note onstage

With that in mind, Soul Brother No. 1, as he was known, rightfully gets a lot of the credit for the transformation of his sound in the mid-'60s – from up-tempo R&B shouters and show-stopping, soulful ballads to something new entirely; a minimalist style that leaned on lock-step grooves. It would come to be known as funk. 

