“Do I get advantages that other collectors don’t? Absolutely! But I just got a 1959 Les Paul from a music store in Boston. Anybody could have walked in and bought it”: Joe Bonamassa on why he’s no ’Burst hog – and putting on his “British hat” with BCC

By
( )
published

Joe Bonamassa checks in to tell us what it’s like to playing in rock supergroup Black Country Communion, why his rig is bigger for his solo shows, and channeling Andy Summers

Joe Bonamassa playing with Black Country Communion
(Image credit: Nathan Zucker)

Joe Bonamassa is living every rock guitarist’s dream by playing in Black Country Communion. Alongside him in this supergroup are musicians of the highest pedigree: bassist and lead vocalist Glenn Hughes (formerly of Deep and Purple and Black Sabbath), keyboard player Derek Sherinian (ex-Dream Theater) and drummer Jason Bonham, who performed in place of his late father John when Led Zeppelin played live for the final time in 2007.

On the day that Joe speaks to Total Guitar about the new Black Country Communion album – their fifth, titled simply V – he has just completed a two-night stand with his solo band at London’s prestigious Royal Albert Hall, where many of us in attendance felt he sounded better than ever.

Amit Sharma
Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).