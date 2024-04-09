“A true unicorn”: Joe Bonamassa has just acquired one of the rarest Fenders ever made – a 1954 Blackguard Tele with a huge factory-installed Paul Bigsby pickup

By Matt Parker
published

The model is thought to be a complete one-off and is a rare example of a factory-made modification on one of Fender’s most sought-after historic builds

Joe Bonamassa holding a Fender Telecaster
(Image credit: Future)

Joe Bonamassa is certainly no stranger to rare guitars. His Nerdville collection(s) are the result of a life’s work and encompass some of the most sought-after electric guitars, amps and effects in the world. However, his latest acquisition is a genuine one-off: a 1954 Blackguard Telecaster featuring a one-off pickup modification that he has dubbed “a true unicorn.”

‘Blackguard’ is a term inspired by the black pickguards found on the earliest Telecaster and Tele-like builds from Fender (Nocasters, Broadcasters et al made between 1950 and 1954) and, as such, denotes some of the most in-demand vintage models out there. 

