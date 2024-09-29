“I would call our approach organized chaos, but it drove Allan Holdsworth up the wall”: John Wetton has been the bass force behind a peak-period King Crimson lineup and two prog rock supergroups

A veteran of one of King Crimson’s classic lineups, John Wetton’s amazing career took him through a host of British prog bands

Bassist-singer John Wetton and drummer Bill Bruford perform with King Crimson in New York, 1974.
(Image credit: Linda D. Robbins/Getty Images)

When it comes to highs and lows, the late John Wetton was a wizard. Onstage with his Asia bandmates – Yes guitarist Steve Howe, drummer Carl Palmer of Emerson Lake & Palmer, and keyboardist Geoff Downes of Yes, Wetton wailed in a tenor singing voice that ranks with any in rock history. At the same time, he issued basslines that complemented his vocals with Baroque-like efficiency. 

As if that weren't enough, he frequently underpinned both parts with seismic support tones from his ever-present bass pedals. Highs and lows also describes Wetton's career, a journey that took him through a host of key British rock bands, with numerous trips up the charts and bitter breakups along the way.

Chris Jisi

Chris Jisi was Contributing Editor, Senior Contributing Editor, and Editor In Chief on Bass Player 1989-2018. He is the author of Brave New Bass, a compilation of interviews with bass players like Marcus Miller, Flea, Will Lee, Tony Levin, Jeff Berlin, Les Claypool and more, and The Fretless Bass, with insight from over 25 masters including Tony Levin, Marcus Miller, Gary Willis, Richard Bona, Jimmy Haslip, and Percy Jones.