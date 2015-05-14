June 2015 Guitar World: Eddie Van Halen Talks Live Album, The Police, Beach Boys, Radiohead and More

The all-new June 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s June 2015 issue features Eddie Van Halen. In this exclusive interview, Eddie chronicles the making of Tokyo Dome Live in Concert,Van Halen's first official live recording with David Lee Roth. Also, EVH resurrects Ed's mysterious Star guitar as part of its Stripe Series.

Then, longtime Beach Boys vocalist/guitarist/bassist Al Jardine recounts some of the key moments as a member of one of America's greatest musical treasures.

Later, on their second album, The Bends,Radiohead took a huge leap of faith stepping away from their grungy "Creep" sound—and the gamble paid off. GW looks back and celebrates the 20th anniversary of that pivotal album.

Also, Jef Whitehead, the multi-instrumentalist behind one-man U.S. black metal band Leviathan, reveals the struggles and triumphs that led him to create his latest extreme metal epic, Scar Sighted.

Finally, The Police guitarist Andy Summers reflects on his life: from Swinging London to his years with Sting to his new documentary film.

PLUS: An acoustic guitar roundup, Tune-ups on Steve Vai, Noel Gallagher, Otherwise, Drenge and Faith No More and reviews of gear from Hughes & Kettner, Fishman, Jericho Guitars and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

Beach Boys - "Help Me, Rhonda"

Guthrie Govan - "Wonderful Slippery Thing"

Van Halen - "Jump"

The Police - "Message in a Bottle"

Radiohead - "High and Dry"

