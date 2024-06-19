“We cobbled together the Everything I Do solo in 20 minutes. Mutt Lange said ‘Eh, not bad.’ And that was it… We had no clue”: Bryan Adams guitarist Keith Scott on being a low profile multi-platinum guitar hero – and the hits no one saw coming

By
published

From Cuts Like a Knife to Summer of ’69, the Canadian guitar great discusses the gear and solos that have fueled Bryan Adams’ music for more than 40 years

Bryan Adams and Keith Scott
(Image credit: Mick Hutson/Redferns)

For more then 40 years, Keith Scott has served as Bryan Adams’ lead guitarist, which means he’s performed a cavalcade of ginormous smash hit songs – there’s Cuts Like a Knife, Run to You, Summer of ’69, It’s Only Love, (Everything I Do) I Do It for You, One Night Love Affair and tons more – thousands of times.

“I couldn’t guess at the actual number of times we’ve played some of those songs,” he says, then adds with a laugh, “It’s a lot, I know that.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Joe Bosso
Joe Bosso

Joe is a freelance journalist who has, over the past few decades, interviewed hundreds of guitarists for Guitar World, Guitar Player, MusicRadar and Classic Rock. He is also a former editor of Guitar World, contributing writer for Guitar Aficionado and VP of A&R for Island Records. He’s an enthusiastic guitarist, but he’s nowhere near the likes of the people he interviews. Surprisingly, his skills are more suited to the drums. If you need a drummer for your Beatles tribute band, look him up.