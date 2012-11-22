Kids Can Learn Guitar Easily and Quickly with 'Guitar for Kids' Book and CD

Guitar for Kids is a fun, easy course that teaches children to play guitar faster than ever before.

Popular songs such as "Yellow Submarine," "Hokey Pokey," "I'm a Believer," "Surfin' USA," "This Land Is Your Land" and "Hound Dog" keep students motivated, and the clean, simple page layouts ensure their attention remains focused on one concept at a time.

The method is equally suitable for students using electric or acoustic guitars. It can be used in combination with a guitar teacher or parents, even if they've never had any musical training themselves.

The accompanying CD contains more than 30 tracks for demonstration and play-along. No tablature included.

Guitar for Kids (Hal Leonard Guitar Method) by Bob Morris and Jeff Schroedl is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $12.99.