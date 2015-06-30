Learn the Heart and Soul of Country with 'The Best of Johnny Cash Songbook'

Learn all your favorite Johnny Cash songs with The Best of Johnny Cash Songbook (Second Edition), which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The book features 27 songs from the heart and soul of country, including "A Boy Named Sue," "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire" and "I Walk the Line."

All the songs are in easy arrangements with notes and tabs.

Songs Include:

"A Boy Named Sue"

"Cry, Cry, Cry"

"Daddy Sang Bass"

"Folsom Prison Blues"

"(Ghost) Riders in the Sky"

"I Walk the Line"

"It Ain't Me Babe"

"Jackson"

"Orange Blossom Special"

"Ring of Fire"

"Sunday Mornin' Comin' Down"

"Understand Your Man"

The 64-page book is available now for $16.99 at the Guitar World Online Store.