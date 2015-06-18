Learn How to Play Every Song on The Black Keys' 'El Camino' Album

Learn how to play one of the best albums of 2011 -- The Black Keys' El Camino -- courtesy of this artist-approved tab book, which is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The softcover book by Cherry Lane Music contains spot-on transcriptions of all 11 songs on the garage/blues-rocking album by Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, which was produced and co-written by Danger Mouse.

Songs include:

"Dead and Gone"

"Gold on the Ceiling"

"Hell of a Season"

"Little Black Submarines"

"Lonely Boy"

"Mind Eraser"

"Money Maker"

"Nova Baby"

"Run Right Back"

"Sister"

"Stop Stop"

For more information, or to order the book for $19.99, head to the Guitar World Online Store.

The Black Keys' Dan Auerbach and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons are on the cover of the current issue of Guitar World. Read an excerpt of that story right here.