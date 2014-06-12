Learn Ins and Outs of Blues Guitar with Keith Wyatt's New 'Talkin' Blues' DVD

The new Talkin' Blues DVD is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $14.99!

With more than 90 minutes of instruction, Talkin' Blues provides you with 10 in-depth video lessons on essential blues musical elements and guitar-playing techniques.

Keith Wyatt's Talkin' Blues DVD will teach you:

Precision string bending

Low-register phrasing for musical effect

How to use fills effectively

Chicken-pickin' phrases for a funky feel

How to bring your licks to life with accented notes

Jazz-blues techniques:extensions, alterations and substitutions

How to make licks groove with swinging eighth notes

... and much more to build your blues chops!

Your instructor: For more than 35 years, Keith Wyatt (who also happens to be a Guitar World columnist) has been active as a guitarist and educator specializing in American music. He is a prolific author of books, instructional videos and columns on subjects ranging from theory and ear training to beginning guitar methods and blues and "roots" styles.

Since 1978, Keith has been an instructor at the world-famous Musicians Institute in Los Angeles, where he also serves as Director of Curriculum. Since 1996, he has been touring internationally and recording with LA's legendary Blasters.

