“It was a little hard bouncing between classes and playing gigs like Coachella. Now I’m out of school, I can devote all my time to being a musician”: Is Brandon ‘Taz’ Niederauer guitar’s next superstar?

It’s entirely possible that there’s something Brandon Niederauer – better known by his stage name, Taz – can’t do, and we’ll let you know when we find it.

He’s been singing and dancing on Broadway since the age of 12. He’s acted in movies (Saturday Night) and TV series (Spike Lee’s She’s Gotta Have It). Just recently, he graduated from Yale University with a degree in economics.

Oh yeah, he also plays guitar like a freakin’ demon. “When I was a kid, somebody said, ‘He plays like the Tasmanian Devil.’ Ever since then, people have called me ‘Taz,’” he says.

Only 22 years old, Taz is already something of a touring vet. He’s shared stages with everyone from Lady Gaga and Stevie Nicks to Gary Clark Jr. and various members of the Allman Brothers Band.

“The Allmans were my first musical heroes,” he says. “My dad got me into Southern rock, folk and blues.”

Last year, he opened for the Rolling Stones at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey. When it comes to meeting stars, Taz is a pretty cool customer.

“I try not to act star struck when I’m around these people,” he says. “They don’t want fanboys, particularly if it’s in a work environment. They want a sense of normalcy.” He smiles. “But it was hard to keep it together when I met John Mayer. I’ve been a fan of his forever.”

Say Something - YouTube Watch On

Ahead of his upcoming album debut, Taz has released a hook-filled single, Say Something, that seamlessly mixes pop, rock and R&B. “The guitar doesn’t get in the way of my vocal melody,” he says, “but I did try to make it super-catchy.” He plans to drop a few more singles in the coming months, during which time he’ll be touring the U.S. as part of Jon Batiste’s band.

“Now that I’m out of school, I can devote all my time to being a musician,” Taz says. “Which isn’t to say that I regret going to college, because I had the greatest time ever. I had to balance my schedule – when to work, when to have fun. It was a little hard bouncing between classes and playing gigs like Coachella, but it was all part of the journey.”

AXOLOGY

Guitars: D’Angelico Deluxe Brandon Niederauer Atlantic model

Amps: Neural DSP Quad Cortex amp modeler (live); Vintage Marshall Plexis, Vox AC30s and Fender Blackface models (studio)

Effects: Ibanez Tube Screamer, MXR Phase 90, Analog Man King of Tone, Dunlop Cry Baby wah pedal