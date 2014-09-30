Trending

Look Up and Learn 150 of Your Favorite Songs with 'The Guitar Tab White Pages'

If you're about to be stranded on a desert island and you can only take your guitar and one songbook with you, make sure it's The Guitar Tab White Pages!

This incredible second edition contains 150 note-for-note transcriptions straight from the original recordings: more than 1,000 pages of guitar tab! The primo songlist covers some of the best guitar songs ever from all styles of music.

Songs include:

  • All Day and All of the Night
  • American Woman
  • Change the World
  • Cliffs of Dover
  • Couldn't Stand the Weather
  • Dani California
  • Don't Fear the Reaper
  • Dust in the Wind
  • Free Ride
  • Gloria
  • Heartache Tonight
  • Hey Joe
  • Layla
  • Longer
  • Moonlight in Vermont
  • Mr. Jones
  • Owner of a Lonely Heart
  • Papa's Got a Brand New Bag
  • Piece of My Heart
  • Rhiannon
  • Satin Doll
  • Sir Duke
  • The Space Between
  • Sunday Bloody Sunday
  • Sweet Child O' Mine
  • Time for Me to Fly
  • What I Like About You
  • You Give Love a Bad Name
  • You Were Meant for Me

... and more!

