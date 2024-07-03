“I remember watching Foo Fighters footage and thinking, ‘I need a band like that!’ No click tracks or extras – just real amps, real drums, real everything”: Meet Lowlives’ Lee Downer, the British rocker who just needs a cranked amp – and 169 guitars...

By
( )
published

You might know the name Lee Downer from The Defiled. Now relocated to sunny LA, working in Guitar Center, his new band is all about '90s alt-rock, no tricks, “meat and potatoes rock”

Lowlives' Lee Downer
(Image credit: Allyssa Cornier)

In his last band The Defiled, Lee Downer spliced elements of nu-metal and industrial into a fiery package that turned them into one of the most exciting acts in Britain. 

Following that band’s dissolution in 2016, Lee moved to California, working as a buyer for the vintage department of Hollywood’s Guitar Center, and started new group Lowlives. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Amit Sharma
Amit Sharma

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).