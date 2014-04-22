May 2014 Guitar World: Zakk Wylde & Joe Satriani, How to Build a Pedal Board, John Frusciante, Death Angel, Tabs, Lessons and More

The all-new May 2014 issue of Guitar World is available now!

In the new May issue, Zakk "The Beast" Wylde and Joe "The Professor" Satriani meet up to riff on their craziest concert moments, Jimmy Page, and the state of rock guitar in 2014. Also, in an excerpt from his new autobiography, Strange Beautiful Music: A Musical Memoir, Satriani recalls the making of tracks from his breakthrough album, Surfing with the Alien.

In addition, learn how Death Angel was poised to be metal's next big thing, until a horrific accident brought their ascent to a halt. Guitarist Rob Cavestany looks back at the group's rise and fall, and the rebirth that has brought them hard-won success.

Later on, John Frusciante, the former Red Hot Chili Pepper, keeps the home fires burning with his latest solo effort, Enclosure, and tells why his performing days are behind him.

Finally, want to master speed, precision and control in your guitar playing? An in-depth guide to hybrid picking will have you playing like a pro in no time.

PLUS: Mastodon, Memphis May Fire, George Lynch, Skaters, Donovan and much more!

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass

Joe Satriani - "Summer Song"

Darius Rucker - "Wagon Wheel"

Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Dani California"

Black Label Society - "Stillborn"

Of Mice & Men - "You're Not Alone"

