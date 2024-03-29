“People tell me I’m one of the godfathers of shredding… I don’t know. I play loud, aggressively, and with some flair. I’m just out there doing me”: Did Michael Hampton really land his P-Funk gig by playing Eddie Hazel’s Maggot Brain solo note for note?

By Andrew Daly
published

Parliamant/Funkadelic’s ‘Kidd Funkadelic’ explains how his disinterest in sports and love of jazz guitar prepared him for the gig – and the difference between playing with Hazel and Blackbyrd McKnight

Michael Hampton
(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’ve seen Parliamant/Funkadelic live any time from 1975, the odds are you witness the funky yet shreddy antics of the collective’s longest-running lead guitarist, Michael ‘Kidd Funkadelic’ Hampton.

The longstanding rumor is that he entered George Clinton’s midst as a teenage sensation who blew the competition away after playing Eddie Hazel’s iconic Maggot Brain solo note for note.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.