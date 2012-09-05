Muse Premiere "Madness" Music Video

Progressive rockers Muse have just released the official music video for "Madness," the first official single taken from their upcoming new album, The 2nd Law. Watch it below.

"Madness" is a fairly subdued number by Muse standards, with a minimal arrangement underscored by a steady low-end undercurrent — possibly an element taken from the group's recent fascination with dubstep.

The release of "Madness" follows the release of two other tracks, the official 2012 Olympics theme song "Survival" as well as the largely instrumental "Unsustainable," which sees the band venture into experimental territory with its unsteady, wobbling basslines and screeching synths.

The 2nd Law is out October 2.