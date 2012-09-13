Musicfest NW Gallery: The Melvins, Against Me!, J Mascis, Hot Snakes and More

Last weekend Portland, Oregon, hosted the Musicfest NW festival, which boasted an eclectic lineup including Against Me!, Dinosaur Jr., Red Fang, Quasi, Lightening Bolt, Melvins Lite, the Hot Snakes, Big Business, Sebadoh and many more.

We sent our intrepid photographer Robert Delahanty into the fray, and he came back (relatively unscathed) with the following photos. Check 'em out below: