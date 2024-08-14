“I saw Adrian Belew playing fretless guitar with King Crimson and I got hooked. I began wearing out my wooden fingerboards – the glass fingerboards solved that problem”: Fretless glass-necked guitar pioneer Ned Evett on the risks of being a true original

By
published

Ned Evett has shared riffs with Joe Satriani, John McLaughlin and Sting, and modded a guitar for John Frusciante – but it’s been a brutal journey, and he understands why others haven’t followed him

Ned Evett
(Image credit: Jo Valerio)

Virtuosos come in all shapes and sizes, and brandish all sorts of gear. One example is Ned Evett, whose choice of weapon is as distinct as his playing style.

“Fretless glass-necked guitars are complete instruments, like a pedal steel,” he tells Guitar World. “They have their own limitations and strengths – and a brutal learning curve.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.