Neural DSP Quad Cortex vs Nano Cortex: Which should you choose?

We put Neural’s flagship hardware units in a room together to deep dive into all the capabilities and features

A Neural DSP Quad Cortex and Nano Cortex on a wooden floor with an electric guitar
(Image credit: Future/Matt McCracken)
Even if you’re only slightly connected to the world of electric guitar, there’s no doubt you’ll have heard about the Neural DSP Quad Cortex. Widely regarded as one of the best amp modelers around, it’s fast become a staple of touring pedalboards from artists like Jim Root of Slipknot and Dave Mustaine, through to Mike Kerr of Royal Blood (who uses four of them!) and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy.

It was with some excitement amongst the guitar community then that Neural began teasing something new with just a simple word – soon. Cue many impatient social media comments and lots of guesswork as to which new Archetype plugin would be released – Archetype: Lil Wayne was our favorite. Instead, we were all duped and what actually arrived was a brand new hardware unit, the pedalboard-friendly Neural DSP Nano Cortex. 

Matt McCracken
