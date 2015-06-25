New Book Chronicles 140-Year History of Epiphone Guitars

In 2013, Epiphone celebrated its 140th anniversary. To help honor the milestone, longtime Epiphone fan and former Gibson historian Walter Carter published The Epiphone Guitar Book: A Complete History of Epiphone Guitars.

The epic story of Epiphone spans three centuries, from its old-world roots in the 19th century to the golden age of American guitar makers in the 20th century and onward into the global market of the new millennium.

Along the way, the story of Epiphone includes virtually every great artist in popular music including Les Paul, the Beatles, the Rolling Stones, Joe Pass, Jack Casady, The Band, Paul McCartney, Gary Clark Jr., Slash, Tommy Thayer of Kiss, Zakk Wylde, John Lee Hooker, My Chemical Romance, Joe Bonamassa, Tak Matsumoto, Matthew K. Heafy, Django Reinhardt, Duke Robillard, Paul Weller and Oasis.

“Epiphone fans are some of the most dedicated guitar fans in the world,” said Epiphone President Jim Rosenberg. “Walter has been a friend of Epiphone and Gibson for a long time and he’s written an engaging and thorough history of the ‘House of Stathopoulo.’ All of us at Epiphone are grateful and delighted that this book should be published in time for our 140th Anniversary. It will be a resource for generations to come.”

The Epiphone Guitar Book: A Complete History of Epiphone Guitars follows the history of the Stathopoulo family from their home in Greece to their ascension as the premier archtop maker of the jazz age. The story continues as Epiphone becomes part of the Gibson family of instruments and guitars like the Casino and the Wilshire influence the British Invasion, through the modern age as the world’s No. 1 choice for professional, affordable instruments.

Carter highlights the fascinating story of how an iconic name helped shape the world of the guitars with beautifully illustrated photographs chronicling the evolution of Epiphone instruments and the extraordinary musicians who played them. The book also features a collector’s section that provides specifications for every Epiphone guitar made from the 1920s to the present.

For more information on The Epiphone Guitar Book: A Complete History of Epiphone Guitars, visit the Guitar World Online Store.