New Book: A Step-By-Step Breakdown of Brad Paisley's Guitar Style and Technique

Take an in-depth look at the songs and solos of country guitarist extraordinaire — and Guitar World cover star — Brad Paisley with a new book/CD pack, Brad Paisley a Step-By-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of a Country-Rock Superstar.

Learn to play the key licks from 12 of his best songs, including:

  • Alcohol
  • Cluster Pluck
  • Huckleberry Jam
  • I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)
  • Mr. Policeman
  • Mud on the Tires
  • The Nervous Breakdown
  • Online
  • Start a Band
  • Ticks
  • Time Warp
  • The World

The 104-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.