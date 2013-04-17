New Book: A Step-By-Step Breakdown of Brad Paisley's Guitar Style and Technique

Take an in-depth look at the songs and solos of country guitarist extraordinaire — and Guitar World cover star — Brad Paisley with a new book/CD pack, Brad Paisley a Step-By-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of a Country-Rock Superstar.
Learn to play the key licks from 12 of his best songs, including:
- Alcohol
- Cluster Pluck
- Huckleberry Jam
- I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)
- Mr. Policeman
- Mud on the Tires
- The Nervous Breakdown
- Online
- Start a Band
- Ticks
- Time Warp
- The World
The 104-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.