New Book: A Step-By-Step Breakdown of Brad Paisley's Guitar Style and Technique

Take an in-depth look at the songs and solos of country guitarist extraordinaire — and Guitar World cover star — Brad Paisley with a new book/CD pack, Brad Paisley a Step-By-Step Breakdown of the Guitar Styles and Techniques of a Country-Rock Superstar.

Learn to play the key licks from 12 of his best songs, including:

Alcohol

Cluster Pluck

Huckleberry Jam

I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)

Mr. Policeman

Mud on the Tires

The Nervous Breakdown

Online

Start a Band

Ticks

Time Warp

The World

The 104-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.