New Guitar World DVD: Learn the 'Secrets of the Great Acoustic Songwriters'

With more than two hours of instruction, Dale Turner Presents Secrets of the Great Acoustic Songwriters is the ultimate DVD guide for acoustic rock guitar players!

With this DVD, you'll learn the secrets from great acoustic songwriters like:

John Lennon

Paul Simon

John Frusciante

George Harrison

Ani Difranco

... and more!

You'll also be taught:

• Fingerpicking Patterns

• Bossa Nova Rhythms

• Travis Picking

• Smooth Chord Changes

• Strumming and Flatpicking

... and much more!

Your instructor, Dale Turner, is a teacher at Hollywood's legendary Musicians Institute and a Guitar World magazine columnist. Turner also is the author of more than 50 instructional books, including Power Plucking: A Rocker's Guide to Acoustic Fingerstyle Guitar. You can hear his masterful playing on his album, Mannerisms Magnified, which is available through Amazon.

Note: This DVD includes a .pdf file with tabs.

