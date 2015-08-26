October 2015 Guitar World: Lamb of God, 20 Best Gig-Ready Combo Amps, Guide to Cry Baby Wahs and More

The all-new October 2015 issue of Guitar World is available now!

Guitar World’s October 2015 issue features Lamb of God front and center.

Guitarist Mark Morton touches on the subject he’s least interested in addressing. The 2012 arrest of vocalist Randy Blythe in Prague for allegedly committing manslaughter.

It was super-heavy and a depressing thing to go through. Those feeling just don’t go away because now it’s over. He also introduces the band’s latest album, VII: Sturm Und Drand.

Then it's on to Pop Evil. With their popularity surging, the hard rocking quintet from Michigan are up and have every reason to be.

Dunlop Cry Baby Wah:

They can be classed into three general categories: Vintage, Multifunctional and Signature. For 35 years Dunlop has been the major players in the wah-wah game. We round up nine of the company’s current offerings to help you decide wah is right for you.

Five Songs with Tabs for Guitar and Bass:

• YES, "Roundabout"

• LAMB OF GOD, ''RUIN"

• METALLICA, "The Four Horsemen"

• RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS, "Higher Ground"

• SLEEPING WITH SIRENS, "Kick Me"

