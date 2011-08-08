Ozzy Osbourne Discography

John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne rose to prominence in the early Seventies as the lead singer of Black Sabbath. Osbourne cut eight studio albums with Black Sabbath throughout the decade. Tensions between band members peaked during the recording of 1978's Never Say Die! album, and in 1979 Osbourne was kicked out of the band.

Forging ahead, Osbourne, with the aid of then-girlfriend and manager Sharon Arden, formed the Blizzard of Ozz with drummer Lee Kerslake, bassist Bob Daisley and guitarist Randy Rhoads. They recorded an eponymous LP -- the band name was soon dropped in favor of Osbourne's solo moniker -- which began a streak of multi-platinum albums for the singer that would last for the next 30 years.

In the Nineties, Osbourne and Sharon, whom he'd married years before, formed the hugely successful heavy metal concert festival, Ozzfest, and later starred in the MTV reality series The Osbournes with children Kelly and Jack.

In 1997 Osbourne reunited with Black Sabbath, and has performed periodically with the band since. He continues to record and tour as a solo artist. His last album Scream was released in 2010.