“Whenever a guitar student of mine brings up BPMs, I’m like, ‘Oh no!’ That mindset is not a musical mindset... that’s the wrong door to get in the building”: Paul Gilbert is teaching guitarists how to become musicians

Shred’s original Mr Big takes us down memory lane and back to the present, as he tells us about his evolution as a player and a teacher

A black and white image of Paul Gilbert playing his signature Ibanez PGM301
(Image credit: Sam Gehrke)

Paul Gilbert made his name in the ’80s as one of the fastest shredders around. But in his recent solo albums he’s focusing on melody. In hard rock group Mr. Big he’s still perfecting the art of the quick-action solo. And while he retains a side hustle as a tutor, he’s still learning new tricks…

What guitar did you cut your teeth on?

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.