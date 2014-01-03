Trending

Photo Gallery: Eddie Van Halen Guitar World Covers Throughout the Years

In celebration of the new February 2014 issue of Guitar World, which features Eddie Van Halen on the cover, we present this photo gallery of every EVH appearance on a GW cover.

The new issue rewinds 30 years to the making of Van Halen's masterpiece, 1984. Van Halen details how he built his own home studio and took control of his group's musical direction. The result was 1984, the album that established Van Halen as chart-topping superstars. For an excerpt from the new interview, head HERE.

We also mark the 25th anniversary of No Rest for the Wicked, as Ozzy Osbourne and Zakk Wylde recall the audition, rehearsals and recording sessions that resulted in their auspicious debut outing.

