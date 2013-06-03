Photo Gallery: Mumford & Sons, Edward Sharpe, Elvis Costello, Primus and More at Sasquatch! 2013 Music Festival

Missed this past weekend's Sasquatch! Music Festival at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, Washington? Well, don't worry, we've got ya covered.

We'll be posting a few galleries of highlights from the four-day show, which featured an eclectic lineup of indie/folky bands: from Mumford & Sons, Sigur Ros and Vampire Weekend to Elvis Costello, Arctic Monkeys, Red Fang, Edward Sharpe and much, much more.

In the first installment (below), check out shots of Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros, Elvis Costello, Mumford & Sons, Primus, Shovels & Rope, the Tallest Man on Earth ... along with a bunch of concert goers having a blast.

All photos by Robert Delahanty.