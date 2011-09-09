Poll: What Is Eric Clapton's Best Guitar Album?

Eric Clapton has earned a place on a short list of guitar-playing legends.

Some people even went around calling him "God" back in '66.

But what is THE Eric Clapton guitar album? Which one simply says it all or captures the best bits of his style in a nutshell? Or -- another way of putting it -- which one would you take with you if you were going to live on a deserted island for 12.45 years, armed only with a Gibson Les Paul R-0 1960 Reissue ... and an amp ... and maybe some sandwiches?

Did he hit his peak early with the Blues Breakers with Eric Clapton album in '66? Did he really hit his Strat stride in '70 with Layla? Or did he make a comeback with the live Cream album from 2005? (Check out his solo in "Sleepy Time Time.")

Take the poll below and let us know!

