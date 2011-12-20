Poll: What Was the Best Guitar Album of 2001?

Perhaps it is a Western cultural thing -- or that the United States never adopted the metric system -- but the number 10 seems to hold an impossible-to-break, indelible space in this country's heart.

Besides its empirical value as the basis of the decimal system, we just love the number 10. We have 10-year anniversaries, 10-point judging systems and -- as fans of David Letterman and Guitar World know so well -- top 10 lists a'plenty.

And, of course, there's always the film image of Bo Derek, hair beaded and cornrowed, in her one-piece swimsuit, running toward a camera and subsequently into the fantasies of millions of men and a sizable amount of women. What was the name of that film? That's right: Ten.

So let's look back at what was happening 10 years ago in music. Several editors here at Guitar World recently compiled their lists for favorite albums of 2011. But let's go back a decade and reexamine the guitar albums that made up 2001. Check out the poll below and vote for your favorite. Or let us know if we missed one. As usual, the results will be posted next week.

