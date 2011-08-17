Red Hot Chili Peppers: Flea Talks About Moving on Without John Frusciante

The following is an excerpt from Guitar World's October 2011 cover story on the Red Hot Chili Peppers. Keep an eye out for the issue on newsstands, or purchase in issue in our online store here.

"Josh is a subtle, sublime and poetic musician," Flea says. "He’s not this guitar virtuoso/guitar hero guy. He’s a real all-around musician. He plays drums and piano as well as guitar, so he gets a real big picture of the music and has a real intuitive sense of when something is serving the song or not. He puts chords together in a beautiful, unique, Josh kind of way. At the same time he’s very rooted in traditional songwriting and the traditional way chords move. He really has his own take on it and pumps up the system. And he has a very warm, beautiful sound on the guitar."

But Flea wasn’t always so gung-ho for the new guy. If Kiedis is the band’s self-proclaimed "pathetic optimist," Flea tends to skew the other way. At first he didn’t want to continue the band without Frusciante.

"Oh, I’ve considered pulling the plug a million times," he confides. "That’s nothing new for me. Things get to be a bummer and I start going, ‘Mmm, this is kind of a drag.’ And I just couldn’t imagine doing it without John. When he did up and leave, though, some time went by and I just started feeling this deep love for the band and wanted to continue it. Plus, I missed Anthony. So we got Josh."

