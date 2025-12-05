Flea has announced his debut solo album – but he’s not the only bassist playing on it

If there’s one thing that immediately alerts you to the fact that Flea is playing bass guitar on a record, it’s his tone: a vast, muscular and melodic sound that has the power to shift any element of the music that surrounds it.

Yet in spite of his illustrious career with the Red Hot Chili Peppers and the huge respect in which he’s held within the music world (and not just by bassists) – earning him a place among the 100 best bass players of all time – Flea has never talked about a solo album. Until now.

With his first solo record expected in 2026, Flea recently shared a music video for his debut single, A Plea, directed by his daughter Clara Balzary.

Flea - A Plea (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Naturally, the new track features plenty of four-string exploits as Flea delivers a frantic fingerstyle groove that drives home the restlessness of the song.

And in characteristically obtuse style, at its heart is an unexpected partnership with one of today’s unsung bass heroes, double bassist and composer Anna Butterss, who thickens the groove with an improvised bassline of her own.

The Australian-born Butterss has been a name to watch for some time now, bubbling under with her work for the likes of Jason Isbell, Jeff Parker, Phoebe Bridgers and Jenny Lewis. Her presence at the heart of a niche L.A. jazz scene also culminated in a critically-acclaimed solo album, Mighty Vertebrate.

Jeff Parker ETA IVtet: Tiny Desk Concert - YouTube Watch On

The shift from the Chili Peppers’ typical soundscape may surprise many Flea fans, but this project is more than just a chance to prove he remains one of the very finest bassists on the planet – for Flea, who also tackles trumpet on the album, it’s all about building a bridge.

In a press release he described his new single as mirroring the issues he sees in modern society.

“I’m always just trying to be myself. I don’t care about the act of politics. I think there is a much more transcendent place above it where there’s discourse to be had that can actually help humanity, and actually help us all to live harmoniously and productively in a way that’s healthy for the world. There’s a place where we meet, and it’s love.”