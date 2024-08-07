“He had these tiny little picks and his strings were like baby hair but, when he plays, it sounds like the strings are made of bull rope. It was thunderous”: Richard Hawley remembers playing with Duane Eddy

Hawley collaborated with Eddy on the late rock 'n' roll pioneer's 2011 album, Road Trip, and it was a musical education like no other

Richard Hawley and Duane Eddy
(Image credit: Phil Bourne/Redferns; Jesse Wild/Future)

The inimitable Duane Eddy passed away at the end of April. The first true rock 'n' roll guitar hero, he set a template that many followed, but no one sounded quite like the king of twang.

One musician who knew him better than most was Richard Hawley. The patronage and friendship of the UK songwriter and big-body Gretsch obsessive was, in a large part, responsible for sparking Eddy’s creative and critical renaissance in the 2010s.

