Rock Stars: Guitar World Horoscopes, Week of February 20, 2012

Is this the right time to record the rock opera you've been putting off? Should you join that death metal bluegrass band? Check in every week with Margaret Santangelo's Rock Stars column.

The arrival of the new moon in Pisces on Tuesday heralds fresh, vital energy that can be channeled into creative pursuits – especially those that encourage catharsis and the venting of inner negativity that has been festering for some time.

The Piscean energy forces us all to deal with emotional, spiritual and even physical wounds, in order to heal ourselves. A tendency toward debauchery and self-indulgence accompanies the Pisces overload; Fat Tuesday partying could go overboard and restraint and self-control may be elusive for many.

Now is an ideal time to grant forgiveness for past transgressions; absolve yourself before seeking a pardon from God or anyone else.

ARIES: What are you hiding, Aries? Nothing makes open, forthright Aries more uncomfortable than secrets except, perhaps, repressing your innermost emotions. If you don’t vent and release that toxic energy, you could explode. Anger or aggression has the tendency to bounce back and harm you more than the intended target. The Pisces energy also stimulates any latent self-destructive tendencies so remain vigilant and in control. Accolades and applause from peers for a job well done may warm your heart, just don’t let it get to your head.

TAURUS: Reconnect with past cohorts as well as forge influential new alliances. Right now the value of your wisdom and experience is of interest to everyone. Helping others is rewarding and fulfilling; but beware of a tendency to sacrifice your own happiness for the sake of others. This week, get down to brass tacks and write, practice, and record. Your rapid creative progress surprises not only the naysayers, but also your allies and even you.

GEMINI: It’s a new day for Gemini, who will be basking in the limelight. Geminis thrive in the spotlight, so you will have an excess of energy at your disposal right now. Just beware: the bright light often magnifies imperfections. Make sure your exterior (and interior, for that matter) is shiny and clean and ready for the penetrating analysis of outsiders.

CANCER: A whirlwind tour or voyage to a far off land may be in Cancer’s cards right now. Seize an opportunity to travel despite trepidations about being away from the security of home and family. Being alone during this period will enable you to reflect on – and process – deep, inner emotions that have been hindering forward progress, particularly regarding career aspirations.

LEO: Catharsis and renewal are Leo’s themes this week. Your laser beam vision can penetrate anything, especially hidden agendas. Expose secret machinations carefully, though, it may be more beneficial to simply hold that card for now and play it later. Focus instead on a budding project. The last piece of a puzzle will fall into place quite soon, so keep your eyes peeled for that someone or something you need to make a creative endeavor finally happen.

VIRGO: Partnerships are your focus this week, particularly, evaluating the continued viability of certain creative alliances. The new moon and Neptune in Pisces inspires new beginnings when it comes to artistic collaboration. Although you usually don’t mind others feeding off you, like a great whale puts up with fluttering remora clinging to their backs, clearing the slate and moving forward unimpeded by vampires may be advisable now.

LIBRA: The Pisces energy fills you with creative inspiration and now is the time to express it. If band mates or other collaborators appear to be holding you back, perhaps it is time time to go it alone. You have the confidence to assert your independence now. Now is time to record that solo project you’ve been fantasizing about or talk the band into recording some of your songs for a change. Just don’t burn bridges before you cross them.

SCORPIO: This week, be careful not to get ahead of yourself. There are many adventures beckoning, but before you embark on your next voyage, Scorpio must feel secure and safe at home. Shore up foundations, clear the air with loved ones, and get your affairs in order. Get down deep and really clear away all the debris, both literally and figuratively. Once you do, you can envision your destination with renewed clarity.

SAGITTARIUS: This week, concentrate on work and make an effort to finish whatever you start. If a project is not progressing as quickly as you would like, pause and reflect for a moment. Are you being impatient? Or is this not the right project? Right now, the stars favor the establishment of a stable, solid foundation upon which you may build. Rather than scatter your energies on unfulfilling endeavors, retreat and regroup.

CAPRICORN: When communicating on a higher level, do not feel guilty if your message goes over others’ heads. Your ability to articulate deep, spiritual concepts through artistic self-expression is enhanced by heavy Pisces energy. You may feel burdened or pressured by the unrealistic expectations of others. Rather than work harder to please them, try to detach and liberate yourself from their opinions.

AQUARIUS: Your moral compass may be spinning in search of a bearing this week. It is time to step back, reflect, and make an informed determination of what you value in life, and prioritize accordingly. It takes more than hollow words and empty promises about how much you care, though. Make a demonstrable effort that reflects the depth and profundity of your feelings. If you don’t, the one thing that matters the most may not be there for you when you finally wake up.

PISCES: The seas may feel rocky this week as a storm in the distance disturbs previously placid waters. Pisces don’t mind a rocking boat when they are the ones doing the rocking. If some external force is trying to throw you off your game, it may be wisest to retreat to calmer waters rather than fight prevailing currents. When the wind is once again at your back next week, you can channel your burgeoning creativity in a clear and concentrated manner.

Margaret Santangelo is a New York City-based freelance writer and astrologer specializing in the astrology of rock and roll. She has been a contributor to Guitar World, XXL, CosmoGirl!, Seventeen and other publications over the past 15 years.