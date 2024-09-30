“I don’t normally enjoy co-writes, but when Billy Corgan says he wants to work on your stuff, you say yes”: Rosie Bones on her guitar chemistry with Carmen Vandenberg, Corgan collabs – and why Bones UK doesn’t need a bassist

By
( )
published

Augmenting the rock with electronic elements, Bones UK are dragging it into the future, but as frontwoman Rosie explains, they have one foot in the past, with an old-school blues cat playing lead

Carmen Vandenberg and Rosie Bones of Bones UK
(Image credit: Ross Laurence)

At the heart of Bones UK is a paradox: the music is futuristic while also backward-looking. “We always want to do something people haven’t heard before,” explains Carmen Vandenberg’s co-conspirator, Rosie Bones.

“We never wanted to sound like another rock band. We often said that we sound like ‘future rock’ – it’s rock ’n’ roll from the future, so having that kind of electronic element is really important to us.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jenna Scaramanga
Jenna Scaramanga

Jenna writes for Total Guitar and Guitar World, and is the former classic rock columnist for Guitar Techniques. She studied with Guthrie Govan at BIMM, and has taught guitar for 15 years. She's toured in 10 countries and played on a Top 10 album (in Sweden).