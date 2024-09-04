“Offset guitars can be really clumsy, but that makes me approach them differently. I kept hitting the kill switch mid-solo, thinking, ‘Why is this here?!’” Samantha Fish on how Kurt Cobain turned her onto the Fender Jaguar

By
published

What made blues ace Samantha Fish choose a Fender Classic Player Jaguar over her SG for her Guitar World cover shoot?

Samantha Fish wears a pin-stripe suit and plays an Olympic White Fender Jaguar
(Image credit: Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Think of Samantha Fish and the electric guitar and you'll think of her bone-white SG or maybe one of the cigar-box guitars she used to play when making her bones in blues guitar

But on the cover of her 2019 studio album, Kill or Be Kind, there she was with a Fender Jaguar – here, she explains why, and why you should think of switching up your favorite six-strings now and again.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.