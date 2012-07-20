September 2012 Guitar World Out Now: Prog-Rock Special with Steve Vai, Tosin Abasi, Rush, Meshuggah and More

The September 2012 issue of Guitar World is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

On the cover this month? STEVE VAI and Animals As Leaders' TOSIN ABASI!

The intergenerational virtuosos meet up in this shreducational

Guitar World

summit. Vai has been a beacon to shredders since he first arrived in 1984. With

The Story of Light

, his second installment in the

Real Illusions

trilogy, he shines as brightly as ever.

Vai led the first wave of virtuoso shredders. Now Abasi of Animals as Leaders is leading the latest. In a historic first, the two guitarists discuss what it takes to be a virtuoso and why six strings just ain’t enough. PLUS:

Abasi makes his debut as a Guitar World columnist in this issue!

Then,

MESHUGGAH

As the leader of technical groove metal, the Swedish group has shaped the extreme metal scene and inspired the new breed of djent metallers. Fredrik Thordendal and Mårten Hagström discuss the group’s latest—and most accessible—album, Koloss.

The long-running power trio

RUSH

returns to its stripped-down roots with Clockwork Angels. Alex Lifeson tells the story behind the group’s new, hard-hitting concept album.

Plus

GEAR

:

• Martin GPCPA4 Siris acoustic-electric

• Fender Select Stratocaster HSS

• Carvin Legacy 3 Steve Vai signature head

• New EQ What’s hot and cool

• Yamaha THR10 amp

• TC Electronic John Petrucci Dreamscape Signature TonePrint pedal

• Musicvox Space-inator guitar

• Bare Knuckle Black Hawk pickup set

And

4 SONGS

with Guitar and Bass TABS!

• Led Zeppelin "The Rover"

• Meshuggah "Future Breed Machine"

• Steve Vai "Tender Surrender"

• Poison "Every Rose Has Its Thorn"

