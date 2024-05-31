“People are always surprised that I’m playing a P-Bass and he’s playing a Stratocaster – it’s crazy just how heavy they can be”: Meet husband-and-wife guitar team Spotlights, the dreamsludge tonesmiths championed by Mike Patton

By
published

Dreamsludge, doomgaze, doomsludge… Whatever you call them, Mario and Sarah Quintero are producing some of the heaviest tones in the business. They reveal how they do it – and why couples who riff together, stay together

Mario and Sarah Quintero of Spotlights perform at the Fox Theater on May 23, 2023 in Oakland, California.
(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

As the old saying almost goes: couples who riff together stick together. That’s certainly the case for Pennsylvania-based husband-and-wife duo Mario and Sarah Quintero, whose shared love of drop tunings, fuzz and atmospheric songcraft has made Spotlights a standout proposition in the heavy music space for around a decade.

Spotlights are signed to Ipecac, record label of Faith No More icon Mike Patton, and in June, they’re embarking on their first-ever UK headline tour, before hitting Europe for a string of dates in support of labelmates Mr. Bungle and Oxbow. The shows come a year after the release of their fourth album, Alchemy For The Dead.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Ellie Rogers
Ellie Rogers

Since graduating university with a degree in English, Ellie has spent the last decade working in a variety of media, marketing and live events roles. As well as being a regular contributor to Total Guitar, MusicRadar and GuitarWorld.com, she currently heads up the marketing team of a mid-scale venue in the south-west of England. She started dabbling with guitars around the age of seven and has been borderline obsessed ever since. She has a particular fascination with alternate tunings, is forever hunting for the perfect slide for the smaller-handed guitarist, and derives a sadistic pleasure from bothering her drummer mates with a preference for “f**king wonky” time signatures.