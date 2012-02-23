Spring 2012 Guitar Aficionado Available Now: The George Harrison Collection

The brand-new Spring 2012 issue of Guitar Aficionado features an up-close look at George Harrison’s greatest guitars and the new iPad app, "The Guitar Collection: George Harrison."

The app, which was created by Harrison’s son, Dhani, showcases many of the guitarist’s Beatles-era axes in loving detail.

The new issue is available now at the Guitar World Online Store.

The issue also focuses on motoring with a look at the cars of The Beatles, a feature on the massive vintage auto collection of former Guitar Center owner Ray Scherr, a profile on Jaguar designer Wayne Burgess and a road test of the 2012 Audi A7.

Also in this issue:

• Rock and roll legend Peter Frampton is reunited with his long-lost 1954 Les Paul Custom.

• Austin blues sensation Gary Clark Jr. shows off the best in spring clothing.

• Cheap Trick’s Rick Nielsen talks about one of his favorite rides: his 1989 John Deere 170 tractor.

• The Cars guitarist Elliot Easton lets us view his exquisite collection of vintage left-handed instruments.

Reviews include the 2012 Harley-Davidson Night Rod Special and CVO Street Glide, the Taylor PS12ce, Carr Amplifiers Mercury and the Akai Professional Analog Custom Shop Phase Shifter. As always, Guitar Aficionado features the best in spirits, luxury watches, and more.

Get your copy of Guitar Aficionado’s Spring 2012 issue today for $7.99!