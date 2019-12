The Wasting Light songbook features note-for-note transcriptions for the Foo Fighters' 2011 album that shot to the top of six Billboard charts, including the coveted Top 200.

The book features tabs for 11 songs:

Arlandria

Back & Forth

Bridge Burning

Dear Rosemary

I Should Have Known

A Matter of Time

Miss the Misery

Rope

These Days

Walk

White Limo.

The 128-page book is available now at the Guitar World Online Store for $22.99.