Guitar World Magazine Tab Index

Click here to download the latest installment of our Tab Index, a complete listing of every song that's ever appeared in Guitar World and our family of magazines.

The file is a .csv document that opens in Microsoft Office or any Excel-compatible program. To understand the issue dates, follow these examples: 9502 means the February 1995 issue, 9901 means the January 1999 issue, etc. Because the.csv file drops any zeros that begin the issue month (00, 01, 02, etc), 308 means the August 2003 issue, 11 means November 2000, 101 means January 2001, etc. For issues of Guitar Legends, the numbers are the actual issues (42, 63, 118, etc). Check back periodically for an updated file!