“I began playing on the simplest old guitar, which was nearly impossible to tune – some of the tuning pegs even fell off!” Meet Tasha S, the Ukrainian guitar phenom whose nonchalant covers have won her millions of followers

By Andrew Daly
published

The offset-wielding Ukraine-born guitarist has amassed 4.8m TikTok and 1.7m Instagram followers on her guitar journey. She reveals her plans to transition from the screen to the stage – and why passion is more important than gear

Tasha S
(Image credit: Levenets PH)

TikTok may be under fire in the United States, but that’s not stopping the runaway guitar train that is Tasha S, who’s taken the electric guitar and used it to climb the heights of 4.8 million TikTok and 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The 20-year-old Ukraine-born guitarist grabbed so much attention by spinning off sick riffs and dazzling solos while staying pleasingly stoic-faced. “I was already playing the guitar, but I wanted to turn it into something more,” she explains. “I felt the desire to share my music with others.

@tashha_s

♬ оригинальный звук - Tasha S

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.