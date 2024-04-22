“I began playing on the simplest old guitar, which was nearly impossible to tune – some of the tuning pegs even fell off!” Meet Tasha S, the Ukrainian guitar phenom whose nonchalant covers have won her millions of followers

TikTok may be under fire in the United States, but that’s not stopping the runaway guitar train that is Tasha S, who’s taken the electric guitar and used it to climb the heights of 4.8 million TikTok and 1.7 million Instagram followers.

The 20-year-old Ukraine-born guitarist grabbed so much attention by spinning off sick riffs and dazzling solos while staying pleasingly stoic-faced. “I was already playing the guitar, but I wanted to turn it into something more,” she explains. “I felt the desire to share my music with others.

“My friends suggested I try making videos for social media," she explains. "It was a hard challenge for me, but I started creating content. After recording around five to seven videos, the last one went viral and attracted my first significant number of subscribers. Seeing something with uncertainty and a personal passion resonated with many people.”

Her collection of six-strings has grown with her following. “At the moment I have 11 guitars,” she says before revealing her favorite: “The ESP LTD EX200 in the Explorer shape stands out. James Hetfield greatly inspired me – that led me to get a guitar in this particular shape.”

Her love of Hetfield checks out; she’s been known to chug through a classic Metallica cut or three. “When I pick up the guitar, I instinctively start playing the solo from Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters,” she says.

“But the process of learning new songs is always interesting. I like to figure out parts by ear, testing my abilities – that trains you, and you grow as a musician."

Tasha S admits she’d entranced by gear, especially one of her proudest possessions: “My white Bond offset guitar, crafted by Bond Guitars, is known for its versatility. This Ukrainian company specializes in handmade guitars and basses, combining classic design with modern technology. I frequently feature the Bond in my videos. Its aesthetic appeal and the diverse range of sounds it offers always makes it a striking choice.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It’s such a great guitar, in fact, that it doesn’t matter what she pairs it with it – even if it isn’t always top-shelf kit. “Having great equipment at the start of your guitar journey is perfect, but not everyone has that opportunity,” she points out.

“I began playing on the simplest old guitar, which was nearly impossible to tune – some of the tuning pegs even fell off! But I had the desire to keep trying. Only after I knew I enjoyed it and believed in my potential did I invest in my first electric guitar and amp.

“So, for beginners, having basic equipment is sufficient. The most important thing is the passion to learn.”

Now seven years into her guitar journey, Tasha has upped the ante. “I’m especially attracted to gear that allows me to explore a wide range of sounds. I use a Vox combo amplifier with many built-in effects that suit my style.

“When I need a strong distortion or specific effects like wah, delay or fuzz, I turn to my compact Stratus pedal. It houses a variety of effects controlled through a mobile app. It’s perfect for home use and ideal for recording my videos.”

(Image credit: Levenets PH)

Seeking new achievements, Tasha has recently been performing live and dabbling with writing. “I’m paying attention to composing my own music,” she reports, although she adds: “It’s in the developmental stage and not yet ready to be shown to my audience – but in the near-future, I plan to pursue it in more depth.”

Asked what her music might sound like, she says: “I’m in the research stage. I can’t give preference to something specific yet.” She adds: “I see myself as part of a group and as a solo artist, so the most important thing for me now is to go beyond creating video content and devote more time to live performances.”

I strive to redirect my development from a home blogger to an artist who writes music and consistently performs on stage

That doesn’t mean she’s taking her social media presence for granted, although she doesn’t feel encumbered by it. “I used to pay a lot of attention to reading comments under my videos and noticed that some people wrote mean things, which affected me.

“Now I’ve accepted that I can’t please everyone. There will always be both positive and negative comments. It’s natural, and I’ve learned to avoid negative thoughts about it.”

A post shared by Tasha S (@tashha_s) A photo posted by on

That’s no easy feat: young would-be influencers succumb to social media pressures every day – as do veterans who thought they had it dialed in. “My advice would be to stay true to your authentic self, and don’t be afraid to express it,” she opines.

“Don’t be afraid to show your unique style and unusual ideas. Create content you genuinely enjoy and believe in.”

On that front, Tasha S already has designs for the future. “Looking into the long term, I strive to redirect my development from a home blogger to an artist who writes music and consistently performs on stage.

“The happiness I get from interacting with the audience during live performances is enormous. I plan to constantly strive for self-improvement.”