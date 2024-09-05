“It was suggested we try making a Dumble-style clean. They’re so mystical – I’d never played one. You can look at the circuit and still be none the wiser”: The unstoppable rise of Victory Amps – and what comes next

Chief designer Martin Kidd tells how the UK amp firm went from boutique amp beginnings to an expanding portfolio of high-end amps for your backline and pedalboard, championed by the likes of Guthrie Govan, Mastodon, Ritchie Kotzen and Graham Coxon

Victory Amps Deputy 25 watt
(Image credit: Future / Olly Curtis)

Whether you prefer the sound of vintage blues, indie crunch, harder rock or progressive metal, you’ll probably have seen a Victory amp on stage at one point or another.

Given the bar of quality that stretches across their range of products – from stacks and combos to pedal amps and solid-state stompboxes – it’s no surprise their designs have been popular with all kinds of players, as demonstrated by their growing list of high-profile endorsees.

Amit has been writing for titles like Total GuitarMusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!Metal HammerClassic RockProgRecord CollectorPlanet RockRhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).