Eddie Van Halen and Michael Jackson Perform "Beat It" Live in 1984 —Video

Yes, we've all heard Michael Jackson's 1983 mega-hit, "Beat It," which features Eddie Van Halen on guitar. But have you seen Eddie perform the song live with Jackson and his band?

We hadn't—until we stumbled upon this pro-shot (but 50th-generation, apparently) video.

According to the information provided with the clip, this performance took place July 14, 1984, in Dallas, Texas. Eddie (and his guitar) happened to be in town that night, so he joined Jackson on stage.

We apologize for the poor sound and audio quality, but take note that Eddie's guitar is front and center in the mix during the solo.

Jackson screams, "You got it, Eddie, Eddie, Eddie!" just as the solo kicks off. Enjoy!

