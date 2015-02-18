Shit "Pedal Geeks" Say — Video

The guys at carolineguitar.com put together this brief video about the shit "pedal guys" say.

This video joins our ever-growing library of "Shit (fill-in-the-blank type of people) Say" videos, including Shit Band Guys Play and the age-old favorite, Shit Guitarists Say.

"Consider this our Valentine's Day present to you," say the staffers at the South Carolina-based Caroline Guitars.

"We love our fellow gear freaks, pedal nerds, tone seekers, knob tweakers, even when you drive us crazy, we've been there and I think we've all said, thought, or felt this crazy stuff."