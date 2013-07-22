Wampler Pedals Introduces Velvet Fuzz

Wampler Pedals, makers of the Euphoria and Sovereign, are proud to release the Velvet Fuzz exclusively (for 45 days) through PGS (proguitarshop) in Oregon, USA. Available globally from September 1, 2013.

From Wampler Pedals:

“Most of us here love the sound of fuzz but aren’t really keen on the reactions it gives. Sometimes, the compression on the bass (from the classic pedals) is overpowering. We wanted to give you all the tones of the classic fuzz sounds, especially those being pushed through a really cooking stack, but have the option of the reaction feeling more like a great distortion pedal.

"That’s why there are two modes: BIG gives you all the compression and reaction of the classics, but TIGHT gives the almost the same tones but without the side eff ects. We think it’s the perfect fuzz for lovers of the sound, but not the feeling. Obviously, as you would expect from a Wampler, the floor noise is minimum also!”

The pedal has a volume, fuzz and brightness controls as well as a switch to change between “BIG” and “TIGHT” settings.

Other features:

Hand made in the U.S.A.

High-grade film capacitors and resistors picked for their superior sound and response

Completely true bypass

Switchable between two completely independent clipping circuits, pure fuzz or a fuzz like distortion

Completely original design.

Power draw: 23mA

For more about Wampler, visit wamplerpedals.com.