I've tried every kind of earplug in my 20 years of gigging – and the best ones I've used just received their first-ever discount ahead of Cyber Monday

Loop’s Experience 2 Plus earplugs are the most comfortable earplugs I’ve tried for playing and going to shows – and they’re 20% off at Amazon right now

Loop Earplugs Experience 2 Plus
I’ve been a gigging musician for over two decades now, and I’m fortunate that guitar magazines drilled the importance of hearing protection into my impressionable young mind. So, wherever my amp goes, there’s always a pair of earplugs with me – and I’ve been through more pairs than I can count.

From your regular foam offerings to custom-moulded designs and just about every iteration of musicians’ earplugs, I’ve stuck an awful lot of things in my ears. So trust me when I say that Loop’s Experience 2 Plus are the best designs I’ve used – and they’re experiencing their debut price cut at Amazon US since they were first stocked in June this year.

Loop Experience 2 Plus earplugs: $44 $35

Loop Experience 2 Plus earplugs: $44 $35
Loop makes many stylish earplugs, but the Experience 2 Plus are the best for musicians, and among the most comfortable on the market. The custom shape and variety of silicone tip sizes make for a snug fit that won’t fall out when you’re mid-solo. With 20dB of filtered noise reduction, they’re great for playing and going to gigs, and come in four different finishes. This is the first time they’ve been discounted at Amazon.

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.