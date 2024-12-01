I’ve tried every kind of earplug in my 20 years of gigging – and the best ones I’ve used just received their first-ever discount ahead of Cyber Monday

I’ve been a gigging musician for over two decades now, and I’m fortunate that guitar magazines drilled the importance of hearing protection into my impressionable young mind. So, wherever my amp goes, there’s always a pair of earplugs with me – and I’ve been through more pairs than I can count.

From your regular foam offerings to custom-moulded designs and just about every iteration of musicians’ earplugs, I’ve stuck an awful lot of things in my ears. So trust me when I say that Loop’s Experience 2 Plus are the best designs I’ve used – and they’re experiencing their debut price cut at Amazon US since they were first stocked in June this year.

Loop Experience 2 Plus earplugs: $44 $35

Loop makes many stylish earplugs, but the Experience 2 Plus are the best for musicians, and among the most comfortable on the market. The custom shape and variety of silicone tip sizes make for a snug fit that won’t fall out when you’re mid-solo. With 20dB of filtered noise reduction, they’re great for playing and going to gigs, and come in four different finishes. This is the first time they’ve been discounted at Amazon.

The Experience 2 Plus offers 20dB of filtered noise reduction that retains the sound quality of what you’re listening to, but just brings the volume down. I find the additional 3dB reduction from the Plus’ included Mute accessory just the right amount for playing – and watching – live music, versus the regular Experience plugs.

Of course, well-filtered reduction is hardly unique among earplugs, but the Loop 2’s silicone tips and custom shape offer the most comfortable, secure fit I’ve encountered from any earplug, making that attenuation more consistent.

See, I’ve always had problems with earplugs loosening during shows, forcing me to take my hand off the guitar to poke the rogue plug back in. It takes me out from the performance, and risks my hearing. But I don’t have these problems with Loop, and the snug fit has been a godsend for long days at music festivals, too.

Loop was founded in Belgium in 2016, with the mission to make earplugs cool. With multiple chrome finishes, the company’s products certainly look the part, but crucially, they perform, too, and are included in our guide to the best earplugs for musicians.

So, if you’re looking to replace your increasingly gross foam earplugs or – god forbid – you haven’t been using earplugs at all, I cannot recommend Loop’s offerings enough.

Either way, buying yourself a lifetime of hearing is surely one of the best investments you could make this Cyber Monday…

