“Unparalleled comfort during extended play”: This bonkers new strap secures your guitar to your belt and lets you flip it 360 degrees – but it could also solve your back pain issues

Newly launched gear firm MusiCare Pro has unveiled a new guitar strap design that is both innovative and wonderfully bonkers.

In short, the Axle Strap Support lets you essentially wear your favorite electric guitar like a belt buckle and offers impressive freedom of movement, allowing for 360-degree spins that would make Billy Gibbons proud.

However, the strap was born out of necessity, its maker says, rather than a quirky gimmick. MusiCare Pro sought to create “the ultimate solution for musicians seeking relief from shoulder and back pain caused by the weight of their instruments”, and it has apparently found it in arguably the oddest way possible.

The firm's answer to such issues is to redistribute the weight of guitars and basses to a different part of the body. But, in doing so, there were some extra performative benefits, too.

“Designed with ergonomics and durability in mind,” MusiCare Pro says, “it offers unparalleled comfort during extended play,” adding that it allows players to “feel the music, not pain.”

Perhaps Steve Vai needs one for his ultra-ridiculous Hydra triple-neck guitar. He says playing it left him “in a lot of pain” before undergoing shoulder surgery.

AXLE Strap Support - YouTube Watch On

In practice, the Axle works to complement an existing strap instead of simply replacing it. That does, however, mean adding a strap button to the back of the guitar.

Once in place, a leather loop can be passed through a player's belt. A locking strap button found on the loop then hooks up to the guitar-mounted strap button.

(Image credit: MusiCare Pro)

“To achieve the guitar spin effect, it is important to measure and identify the optimal placement carefully,” the firm warns. Of course, each has a unique balance point, so spin with caution.

Owning one comes at the cost of $39.99, and it ships worldwide.

Head to MusiCare Pro for more info.