“Unparalleled comfort during extended play”: This bonkers new strap secures your guitar to your belt and lets you flip it 360 degrees – but it could also solve your back pain issues

MusiCare Pro sought to create a strap that could alleviate common playing pains, but ended up creating something with additional performative benefits

Newly launched gear firm MusiCare Pro has unveiled a new guitar strap design that is both innovative and wonderfully bonkers.

In short, the Axle Strap Support lets you essentially wear your favorite electric guitar like a belt buckle and offers impressive freedom of movement, allowing for 360-degree spins that would make Billy Gibbons proud.

