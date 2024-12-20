“Unparalleled comfort during extended play”: This bonkers new strap secures your guitar to your belt and lets you flip it 360 degrees – but it could also solve your back pain issues
MusiCare Pro sought to create a strap that could alleviate common playing pains, but ended up creating something with additional performative benefits
Newly launched gear firm MusiCare Pro has unveiled a new guitar strap design that is both innovative and wonderfully bonkers.
In short, the Axle Strap Support lets you essentially wear your favorite electric guitar like a belt buckle and offers impressive freedom of movement, allowing for 360-degree spins that would make Billy Gibbons proud.
However, the strap was born out of necessity, its maker says, rather than a quirky gimmick. MusiCare Pro sought to create “the ultimate solution for musicians seeking relief from shoulder and back pain caused by the weight of their instruments”, and it has apparently found it in arguably the oddest way possible.
The firm's answer to such issues is to redistribute the weight of guitars and basses to a different part of the body. But, in doing so, there were some extra performative benefits, too.
“Designed with ergonomics and durability in mind,” MusiCare Pro says, “it offers unparalleled comfort during extended play,” adding that it allows players to “feel the music, not pain.”
Perhaps Steve Vai needs one for his ultra-ridiculous Hydra triple-neck guitar. He says playing it left him “in a lot of pain” before undergoing shoulder surgery.
In practice, the Axle works to complement an existing strap instead of simply replacing it. That does, however, mean adding a strap button to the back of the guitar.
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Once in place, a leather loop can be passed through a player's belt. A locking strap button found on the loop then hooks up to the guitar-mounted strap button.
“To achieve the guitar spin effect, it is important to measure and identify the optimal placement carefully,” the firm warns. Of course, each has a unique balance point, so spin with caution.
Owning one comes at the cost of $39.99, and it ships worldwide.
Head to MusiCare Pro for more info.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.
“Even those who couldn’t afford carved tops, fancy inlays or binding weren’t expected to compromise on their tone”: The tonal mysteries of Gibson’s P-90 dog-ear pickups, which got their due in the Les Paul Junior
“The pick that makes guitar easier”: Introducing the PickTwist – a new 3D pick that will make you a better player… and never slip out your hand