Acorn Announces New Petito Amp

Acorn Amplifiers has announced the Petito, an all-tube seven-watt unit. The hand-built and hand-wired amp features a JJ 6V6 output tube, NOS 6SN7 preamp tube and a GZ34 tube rectifier.

There’s also audio-grade resistors, classic tone transformers and F&T filter capacitors, as well as 8 ohm impedance output and CTS potentiometers.

The streamlined control panel features volume, treble, mid and bass knobs, and the rugged enclosure is made of lightweight baltic birch.

The Petito is available for $1,275 as a head or 1x12 combo featuring a 12-inch WGS Reaper speaker.

